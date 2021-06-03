F. Lee Bailey, famed attorney who represented OJ Simpson, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 13: Defense attorney F. Lee Bailey cross examines Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman 13 March in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles. Detective Fuhrman testified 13 March that he found a bloody glove lying atop leaves and twigs behind O.J. Simpson’s mansion the morning after Simpson’s ex-wife and her friend were murdered. (COLOR KEY: Bailey has red in tie) (Photo credit should read POO/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Famed criminal defense attorney F. Lee Bailey passed away at 87 years old on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Former NFL player O.J. Simpson, who was also one of Bailey’s clients, confirmed his death on Twitter.

“I lost a great one,” Simpson wrote. “F. Lee Bailey you will be missed.”

I lost a great one. F Lee Bailey you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6s8JI3OQVB — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 3, 2021

In addition to Simpson, Bailey has represented several other notorious defendants including, Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo, Patty Hearst and Sam Shepard, TMZ reports.

The news outlet says Bailey faced several challenges after the Simpson trial, including being disbarred in 2001 for transferring funds from a client into his personal bank account.

FOX News reports that Bailey died in Georgia. The cause of death remains unknown at this time.

He has three children and was married four times.