Eye clinics in Stark and Summit counties on alert after rash of break-ins

GREEN, Ohio (WJW)– Thieves rammed a vehicle through the front doors of the Handel’s Eye Clinic in Green at about 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 16.

Surveillance video shows a lone man entering the store and grabbing a trash can then walking over to a display of designer glasses. In one motion, he emptied the display into the can, then made his way to a glassed-in display.

“You see him come around to this showcase and he tries to take the trash can and throw it… Tries to break the glass, is not successful, picks up a chair and tries to throw the chair at the glass, is not successful, ” said Denise Lippert, the clinic’s optical manager.

The thief then quickly moved to an unprotected display of women’s fashion designs. When he was finished there, he successfully smashed into a display of men’s frames.

It happened while the clinic’s cameras were recording and the alarm was wailing. After about four minutes, he was gone.

“Obviously, they want to go in and get out as fast as they can and take as many items they can grab that is worth the most amount of money. That’s usually the M.O. of these situations,” said Inspector Bill Holland, of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Office staff at another clinic in North Canton, which is in Stark County, confirmed to FOX 8 News that earlier that same night someone tried unsuccessfully to break into their store. But thieves returned to that North Canton clinic Wednesday night when they successfully broke in.

Another clinic in North Canton was broken into on Jan. 11.

Then on the Tuesday, 10 days after the break-in at the Handel’s Eye Clinic in Green, someone plowing their lot in the early morning alerted the staff that their business had been broken into a second time.

Surveillance video this time shows a figure breaking in through a window about 2:40 a.m.

“We had just recovered, barely, from the previous break-in and that is when our window was broken,” Lippert said.

Just a short time after the second break-in in Green, cameras captured a thief breaking into another eye clinic in Copley.

“There is a likelihood that these are connected. The fact that they both occurred on the same night and entry was gained in the same manner. Obviously we are working with Copley on this to make sure we are sharing the information,” Holland said.

In each case, the thieves are smashing their way into the buildings, targeting the most valuable designer frames and then exiting within about four minutes.

“It just saddens me, and it was very frustrating to see this, not only once, but twice in less than two weeks. And it’s scary, it’s a little scary to think that people think we are that vulnerable and we are that much of an easy target,” Lippert said.

Staff at clinics throughout the area are now in touch with each other sharing information to help keep those that have not been robbed from becoming victims.

For the thefts in Summit County, the Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that can help identify and prosecute the suspect or suspects.

Holland said a similar rash of break-ins in 2016, which included a Handel’s Eye Clinic in Fairlawn, was cleared by arrest and prosecution.

“We hope that there is someone out there that can help us. We will take any help that we can get in helping to find these perpetrators,” Lippert said.