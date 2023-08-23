PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) – Officials in Pittsburgh are warning residents of an “extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired.”

Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on X, the social media site formally known as Twitter, about the developing situation taking place in a neighborhood in northeast Pittsburgh.

It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting.

In a post shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, officials said, “Officers are beginning to evacuate people from the houses in the 4800 block of Broad Street.”

Trooper Rocco Gagliardi of the Pennsylvania State Police spoke with media around 1:30 p.m., saying they are taking over the investigation. The goal is to end this as safe as possible, he said.

The suspect is reportedly barricaded inside a house, with gunfire still going back and forth. Drones are also being used, Gagliardi said.

Those in the area were told to shelter in place at first but police said people have been evacuated from the area.

In an earlier post, at about 11 a.m., officials said, “Avoid the 4800 block of Broad Street and N. Mathilda Street in the Garfield neighborhood due to an active shooting situation.”

A follow-up post stated, “This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired. Please avoid the area at this time.”

This is a developing story. You can see a live look at the scene in the video player above.