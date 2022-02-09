Extra money? Parents can take advantage of these expanded tax credits

Related video: Worked from home in 2021? How to seek a local income tax refund

(WJW) – Tax-filing season is upon us and Americans are urged to file a 2021 federal income tax return to take advantage of some tax benefits they may not know about.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the Child and Dependent Care Credit is now much more generous than it has been in past years. It’s also refundable for the first time.

Families who pay for daycare so they can work or actively look for employment can get a tax credit up to $4,000 for one qualifying person and $8,000 for two or more qualifying persons.

To be eligible, you (or a spouse who filed a joint return) must have lived in the U.S. for more than half a year as well. Special rules may apply for those stationed out of the country for the military.

Find out if you’re eligible here.

Additionally, parents can still claim the expanded Child Tax Credit, even if they got monthly payments in advance in the second half of 2021. The credit is up to $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17 and up to $3,600 per child ages 5 and under.

The American Rescue Plan Act raised the Earned Income Tax Credit for workers without kids. The maximum credit for people with no dependents is $1,502, which is up from $538 the year before. Changes also can help low to moderate-income families with kids .

Those who missed out on last year’s third round of stimulus payments may be eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit. This includes up to $1,400 for parents of a child born or added to their family in 2021.

Also, most taxpayers who take the standard deduction can deduct cash donations they made last year. Married couples filing jointly can deduct up to $600, while individual taxpayers can deduct up to $300.

All of these benefits are only available to people who file a 2021 federal income tax return, the IRS says.

People can still get the expanded benefits if they have little or no income, so those who don’t normally file a return should think about doing so.

The tax-filing deadline for most Americans is April 18, 2022.