In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(WJW) – Who couldn’t use some extra holiday cash?

The Mega Millions Jackpot may not be record-setting, but few would turn their nose up to $207 million. That’s where the jackpot currently stands with a cash option of $102.8 million.

If you’re holiday shopping, that’s enough money to put more than a few presents under the Christmas tree.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2.00 per play. To win the jackpot, you need to match all six winning numbers in a drawing.

Since the game began in 2002, there have been 204 jackpots won by 230 individual tickets. Mega Millions has awarded 26 jackpots of more than $300 million, according to the lottery website.

The next drawing is Tuesday night at 11 p.m. You can watch the drawing and check here to find out if you’re a winner.