Extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits ends Saturday in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio will stop the $300 in extra unemployment benefits starting Saturday.

Last month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state will no longer participate in the federal pandemic unemployment compensation program. At least two dozen other states are also opting out.

“The federal assistance, that extra $300 a week in federal pandemic unemployment compensation, is, in some cases, certainly discouraging people from going back at this point in time. The assistance was always, always intended to be temporary,” DeWine said on May 13, which you can watch in the above video.

According to the Ohio Job and Family Services website, if your claim is under appeal or pending approval, you may be eligible for retroactive payments past June 26.