Extensive damage at Hot Dog Heaven following fire in Amherst

AMHERST, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators in Amherst will be looking for the cause of a fire that broke out just before midnight at Hot Dog Heaven.

Firefighters responded around 11:45 p.m. Monday for a fire alarm.

Crews found the fire on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, according to FOX 8 crews on the scene.





















It took about 90 minutes for fire crews to get the flames under control.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building.

No one was hurt.

According to its website, the restaurant has been in operation since 1976.

