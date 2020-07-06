1  of  5
Extended benefits now available to unemployed Ohioans affected by coronavirus pandemic

OHIO (WJW) — Unemployed Ohioans affected by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for up to 20 weeks of extended benefits.

According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the benefits will be available to those who exausted both the maximum 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

According to the release, the additional weeks are possible because Ohio’s insured unemployment rate exceeded a minimum threshold.

“We will soon begin notifying individuals who may qualify for this additional assistance to instruct them how to apply,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said in the release. “Although high unemployment rates are never welcome news, we are happy that we can offer this extra support for Ohioans who are unemployed through no fault of their own and who are having difficulty finding work.”

For much more information from ODJFS, click here.

