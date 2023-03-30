MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — The express lane is closed on Interstate 271 near White Road just before Interstate 90 after a car carrier caught on fire Thursday morning.

The Mayfield Village Fire Department is at the scene of the fire on I-271 near White Road.

According to Traffic Reporter Patty Harkin, the back wheel of the car carrier caught on fire while carrying pickup trucks.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the I-271 north express lane is closed beyond Wildon Mills Road.