GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of multiple explosives at a residence in Green.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman called dispatch to report a violation of a protection order.

Investigators found several suspected explosives and evacuated the apartment complex.

The bomb squad and ATF responded and found numerous homemade explosive devices and other components used to make explosives. Investigators also found weapons and ammunition at the scene.

Emmanuel Remenyi, 48, of Green, faces multiple charges connected to the explosives. More charges are pending.