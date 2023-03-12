AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Explosions are reported at a structure fire in Auburn Township in Geauga County on Sunday morning.

It started at around 9 a.m. at 10835 Washington Street in what officials describe as a barn or garage.

“Not attached things are exploding,” according to the Chardon Fire Department who has responded for mutual aid.

Washington Street is closed between Auburn Road and Wing Road, according to the Geauga County sheriff’s office.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX 8 for more developments.