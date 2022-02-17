Explosions heard at Willoughby factory in massive fire

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) – A big fire will be burning throughout much of the day in Willoughby at the Delmilta Iron and Metal Plant.

According to Fire chief Todd Unger, a police officer noticed smoke coming from the building around 3:30 a.m. Thursday when he was responding to another call.

Unger says fire crews were on the scene in about 6 minutes.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out, and none of the dozen fire crews on the scene will be going in.

“We’re not sending our firefighters in. The roof has collapsed in several areas. It’s not worth any of our firefighters being inside of that building,” Unger told FOX 8.

Unger said it is a 3-alarm fire, which is a level used by fire departments to determine how many crews are needed on the scene.

The fire is at the old Ohio Rubber plant, Unger said.

“It’s one building. It’s a massive complex,” he said.

The building is filled with different types of metal scraps, including propane tanks and flammable metal.

Unger says crews can hear explosions standing outside the building.

The fire will impact other businesses in the area.

Unger said most other businesses on Ben Hur, where the plant is located, will have to be closed due to the volume of firefighters who will be on the scene.

They will not be able to try and determine a cause until the fire is out.