Explosions from Mentor garage fire felt throughout area

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– Fire departments from across Lake County responded to a blaze at a two-car garage in Mentor Thursday morning.

As Mentor firefighters headed to Center Street, dispatchers fielded dozens of calls from residents reporting explosions and a large column of smoke, according to the city.

Crews went to work preventing the flames from reaching the main house, and natural gas and electricity service were cut to the building.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The city said the homeowner was stopped in traffic and was met by Mentor Fire Chief Bob Searles.

(Photo: city of Mentor)

The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire crews remained at the house throughout the day.

Fire crews from nine area departments were also at the scene, while Mentor-on-the Lake, Concord Township and Fairport Harbor covered fire and EMS for Mentor, the city said.

“We are grateful for all of the support that we get from our neighboring fire Chiefs, and for their assistance in insuring that we have enough resources to safely manage the fireground and all other fire and EMS calls in the community,” Searles said.