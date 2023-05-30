COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Traffic cameras along a highway near Columbus captured the moment a semi-truck smashed into a concrete barrier wall and exploded.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation says the fiery crash took place Monday morning on I-70.

Video Courtesy: ODOT

“Believe it or not, the driver climbs out of the cab and walks away. An absolute miracle that no one was seriously hurt,” said Matt Burning with ODOT.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to hit the concrete barrier. The highway was closed for 8 hours while crews cleaned up the damaged vehicle.