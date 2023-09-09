*Above video is a recent story about a gasoline tanker catching fire and exploding*

TIFFIN, Ohio (WJW) — A Tiffin man was severely injured in a backyard explosion while using high-octane racing fuel to light a backyard fire pit, while lighting a cigarette, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home on Bobb Street due to the explosion and found a man lying near a stack of wood that appeared to be a fire pit.

Tiffin police said the victim is a 43-year-old man and that the explosion happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.

“A preliminary investigation indicates the subject had a lit cigarette in his mouth while attempting to pour the fuel onto the stack of wood and an explosion occurred,” said Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly.

“The subject was treated medically at the scene and then transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital. Given the severity of the injuries, the person was later flown by helicopter to Cleveland Metro Hospital for further treatment and care. Tiffin detectives are conducting an investigation into the matter. It is believed at this time the incident was accidental,” Pauly said.