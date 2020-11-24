Expiration dates extended on Ohio driver licenses, ID’s, and vehicle registrations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Ohio House Bill 404 Tuesday, which extends the expiration date of driver licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations due to the ongoing pandemic.

If an expiration date is between March 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021, the expiration date has automatically been extended through July 1, 2021.

The State of Ohio still encourages people to utilize online services like purchasing a temporary tag, renewing vehicle registration, ordering new license plates, or to check their driving record.

If you need to visit in person, you can try the “Get in Line, Online” service, which allows you to get in the queue before you arrive.

