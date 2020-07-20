Experts warn of increased risk of drownings in Ohio this summer

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Closures of many public pools due to the pandemic has some safety experts warning about an increased risk of drowning in areas where there are no lifeguards on duty.

“We’re finding people seeking other sources of water to refresh themselves,” said American Lifeguard Association spokesperson Wyatt Werneth. “They’re unguarded, no lifeguards on duty, so that presents issues for danger.”

The organization reports, on average, about 350,000 to 380,000 people drown each year, globally. Werneth said it expects that number to skyrocket this year as a result of fewer lifeguards being on duty.

“Lifeguards are very important, and when you take lifeguards out of the equation, it’s very dangerous,” Werneth said.

Werneth advised people to heed warnings before swimming in unsupervised waters.

“If you see a sign that says ‘no lifeguard on duty’ or ‘do not swim,’ don’t cross that barrier,” he said. “You could be putting your life in your hands, and it’s risky.”

With public pools closed, more people are also now buying backyard pools that carry their own drowning risks.

“Seconds count when we’re talking about swimming pools and the lives of children,” said Jim McIntyre, Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Northern Ohio Region.

McIntyre reminded about the importance of having protective barriers around home pools to prevent children from accessing them. The Red Cross also recommends swimming in supervised areas and using the buddy system.

“We always suggest that people swim in areas supervised by lifeguards,” McIntyre said. “But if that’s not available, and we’re talking about backyard pool situations, be sure that situation is supervised as well, by an adult.”

The Red Cross is offering virtual swimming safety courses, and also offers an emergency app with guidance on what to do in emergency scenarios, including a drowning.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: