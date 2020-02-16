Experts say wine prices could drop due to oversupply of grapes

SONOMA, Cali. (WJW) — If you are a fan of wine, then you’ll be happy to hear that the price of your favorite bottle could soon cost less.

According to ABC 7 NY, experts at a recent winemakers conference said growers have produced too many quality grapes over the last two years. There’s also been a dwindling demand in wine shipment.

That means distributors could be forced to offer more discounts.

In a newsletter from Allied Grape Growers, farmers were told that the only way to help with the issue is to “shrink ourselves back into balance.”