Experts say wine prices could drop due to oversupply of grapes

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SONOMA, Cali. (WJW) — If you are a fan of wine, then you’ll be happy to hear that the price of your favorite bottle could soon cost less.

According to ABC 7 NY, experts at a recent winemakers conference said growers have produced too many quality grapes over the last two years. There’s also been a dwindling demand in wine shipment.

That means distributors could be forced to offer more discounts.

In a newsletter from Allied Grape Growers, farmers were told that the only way to help with the issue is to “shrink ourselves back into balance.”

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App