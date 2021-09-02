Spotted lanternfly population living in Cuyahoga County; here’s why that’s concerning

A close-up of a Spotted Lanternfly with its wing spread which shows the spots and the red color of its hind wings. The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive insect from parts of Asia, that has made it into the Mid Atlantic area of the United States.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – A population of spotted lanternflies has been found on the east side of Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The spotted lanternflies were found by a tree care professional on August 26 and ODA Plant Pest inspectors confirmed it. They were also found in a nearby location, which is connected to the first by a railroad line.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture warns that spotted lanternflies are fond of grapevines, fruit trees and hops, making them a great concern for the grape and wine industry. They’re also fond of oak, pine, poplar and walnut.

By midsummer, the nymph spotted lanternflies can be identified by their red body, roughly a half-inch in size, with black stripes and white dots.

It’s now the best time of year to spot these insects.

During the late summer until roughly November, they are in the adult stage. These adults are larger, roughly one inch in size, with black bodies and brightly colored wings.

You can report an infestation on the ODA’s Spotted Lanternfly Information Page. You can also call the Plant Pest Control Division at 614-728-6400.

For more information about the spotted lanternfly and what you can do to help, visit the ODA’s website.