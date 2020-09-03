‘Expect us to shoot back’: Ohio sheriff grabs headlines with Facebook post

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is warning people about how he sees the rule of law in his corner of the Buckeye State.

In a post on Facebook, he wrote about seeing lawlessness around the country directed at police.

“I won’t tolerate it, period. You shoot at the police expect us to shoot back,” Sheriff Jones wrote.

The sheriff made headlines in July for a post about Ohio’s statewide mask mandate.

“I am not the mask police,” the sheriff said at the time.

