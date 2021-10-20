Expect traffic backups, limited parking downtown ahead of Browns game, concert

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The countdown is on to the Cleveland Browns’ Thursday night football game against the Denver Broncos.

The game, combined with a concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, is expected to draw big crowds to downtown Cleveland.

Kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. on FOX 8, shortly after a Michael Buble concert gets underway at the Gateway District Arena at 8 p.m.

Football and concert fans will be traveling into downtown amid the evening commute, so people in the downtown area should expect potential traffic backups and parking to be at a premium.

The city of Cleveland said parking restrictions will start about 5 p.m., three hours before the game, and last until two hours after it’s over. Signs on poles and parking meters will indicate the affected areas.

Additionally, the RTA Waterfront Line that extends to FirstEnergy Stadium is closed due to safety concerns about stress fractures in a bridge on the line and is expected to remain close for about two years.

RTA rapid transit riders must exit at Tower City and walk to their destination, down West 3rd Street if heading to the game.

The Muni Lot will open to tailgaters at noon.



If you’re not heading to the game, you can see all the action on FOX 8 starting at 8:20 p.m. You can kick off the game early with the FOX 8 pregame show starting at 7:00 p.m.