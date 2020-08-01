Expect pop-up showers, thunderstorms and lower-than-average temps this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For those looking for a window of outdoor opportunity this weekend, your best chance will be the this morning.

Clouds increase Saturday as our next system heads our way. Look for pop-up showers and thunderstorms mainly after the lunch hour. On and off showers and storms continue through Sunday, followed by another risk late day Monday into Tuesday.

Good news: I’ve got my coffee & starting my day early💕😀🎉

Bad news: there’s RAIN on StormFox 🤣😱 @fox8news join us! pic.twitter.com/UTPgeWKlKN — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) August 1, 2020

We do need the rain in parts of Northeast Ohio. And the occasionally unsettled periods through Tuesday of next week may help settle the dust a little.

There’s no big warm-up in sight, and we’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

We are also watching the tropics. Now Hurricane Isaias will threaten our eastern seaboard starting in Florida this weekend and the Carolinas by Monday. Our extended forecast may change due to the track/timing of the storm along the East Coast.

Here’s the latest information from the National Hurricane Center and the forecast track through early Sunday morning:

