Expect delays, cancellations for Lake Erie island ferries this weekend

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)– Ferry service to the Lake Erie islands will be disrupted Memorial Day weekend because of strong winds in the forecast.

The Jet Express canceled trips from Sandusky to Kelley’s Island and Put-in-Bay for Friday and Saturday, it said on its website. It will resume Sunday and Monday.

It will still be running service from Port Clinton. The last scheduled trip from Port Clinton to Put-in-Bay for Friday will be at 7:15 p.m. All trips are weather permitting.

The Miller Ferry, which leaves from Port Clinton, advised of possible delays and cancellations. Updates will be posted on its website and social media accounts.