(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers they may need to find an alternative route if their commutes take them along either of these two state routes.

According to ODOT, both State Route 94 in Medina County and State Route 511 in Lorain County will have portions closed beginning Monday, July 24 for culvert replacement.

The closure on State Route 94 will be between Snowberry Lane and Forest Drive.

The closure on State Route 511 will be south of Austin Road.

Officials say, both projects are expected to be completed by Friday, July 28.

Detours:

State Route 94 : The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 94 to SR 18, west on SR 18 to I-71, north on I-71 to I-271, north on I-271 to SR 94, and reverse for southbound motorists.

: The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 94 to SR 18, west on SR 18 to I-71, north on I-71 to I-271, north on I-271 to SR 94, and reverse for southbound motorists. State Route 511 : The detour for northbound motorists will be SR 511 to SR 18, east on SR 18 to SR 58, north on SR 58 to SR 303, west on SR 303 to SR 511, and reverse for southbound motorists.