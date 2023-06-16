AKRON Ohio (WJW) – For the past year, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett says he has held off releasing statistics about his department, understanding the community was still upset over the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The timing, he believes, was just not right.

“The tragic event that happened on June 27 with the shooting of Jayland Walker has impacted this entire community. I know I speak on behalf of the mayor and every city member to include our police officers, again, our condolences go out to the family and they will always go out to the family,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

Mylett says among the lives impacted by the shooting are those of his officers and he believes it is now time to release statistics that he says paint a much different narrative of his department than some have publicly portrayed.

“We are at a point now where I think it is very important that the public knows who their police officers are,” Mylett told FOX 8 in an exclusive, hour-long interview.

“The data contradicts the narrative that has been told about this police department for the last year. The narrative including that we are thugs, we hunt people, we are abusive, we are unprofessional and in some circles people have called us corrupt,” said Mylett.

Complaints

This week, Mylett released a detailed 69-page report that touched on everything from complaints to use of force to threats made against officers in his department.

The statistics show that in nearly 700,000 calls for service since 2019, the number of complaints filed about officers was 184, far less than 1% of the calls.

“I’ve asked community members what would be an acceptable level, percentage wise, of complaints that the police department should receive. I get answers somewhere between 2%, 10%, some a little bit higher,” said Mylett.

“Since 2019, the percentage of complaints that we have received compared to the calls for service that we respond to and every public interaction is less than 1%, its like 0.13% for each year,” he told FOX 8.

Mylett says complaints can be filed by the public in various ways and each is given a tracking number.

He insists each complaint is taken very seriously and investigated by layers of officers, sergeants, lieutenants, captains and deputy chiefs within the department.

Beyond that, there is an independent police auditor and now a citizen’s police oversight board that can also not only look at the complaints, but weigh in on any discipline.

Mylett says the nature of the complaints is typically validated by body camera video of the corresponding incident, which he calls the unbiased witness.

“The vast majority are either unfounded or unsubstantiated, but where an officer has stepped out of bounds and engaged in misconduct, we use a disciplinary process to modify and correct the behavior, and in some cases if the misconduct is so egregious, they are fired,” said Mylett.

“We are not perfect. Is there room for growth in this organization? Absolutely, but what we have been described as over this last year is not, in actuality, it’s not the fact. In fact, it’s the exact opposite,” he added.

Use of Force

Contained within the report are also statistics related to the department’s use of force, which Mylett says can be reported as something to include handcuffing a detainee.

“We report on uses of force probably more so than a lot of police departments in the country,” said Mylett.

The data released by the department also shows a very small number of incidents that involve the use of force.

Mylett says the statistics show that, even among the 11,000 calls to which officers responded in which gunshots were fired, the incidents in which force was used by the officers was also less than 1%.

“Our officers are routinely being summoned into some very violent situations and when you consider all of that and the low number of complaints that we receive, to me that data shows and tells a story,” said Mylett.

He said the shooting death of Walker helped create a narrative among some in the community that the department has declared open season on shooting and killing Black people.

But Mylett calls that shooting an “anomaly” in the city and believes the statistics show exactly the opposite.

“Our officers use de-escalation skills, their de-escalation skills successfully,” Mylett said.

Where a weapon is drawn, Mylett says, in most every occasion there, was also a weapon pointed at the officer.

“Not everybody was killed, right, thank God, but there was something that happened that caused the officer to make the most important decision he or she is ever going to make in their life, to discharge their firearm at another human being,” Mylett said.

“I’m not saying that everybody’s perfect and we are not going to have the incident where the officer is unprofessional, and if that happens, then we deal with it during the disciplinary process but overall, the data shows that we are treating people with respect, dignity and humanity,” said Mylett.

Threats Against Officers

Soon after the Walker shooting, Mylett says the department was notified by their federal partners of threats made against the department and its officers.

They began after a July 3 news conference.

“One of the very first notices that we got from our federal partners was that there were violent extremist groups, two, that had put bounties on our police officers’ heads,” said Mylett.

For the first time, Mylett revealed some of those threats to the officers and their families to FOX 8.

“There will be calm before the storm and those pigs and their families will be held accountable,” read one threat indicating no one will know when it is coming

Another talks about infiltrating the police department and knocking officers off one by one.

Yet another encourages the ambushing of police officers by calling them in, bottlenecking their escape and picking them off.

The packet released by the department shows posts with instructions on how to make an incendiary device that self-ignites on target.

“So on Copley Road when officers are standing there and they are trying to get compliance from the crowd and everything else, then the bottles started flying, they know this exists,” said Mylett.

Numerous posts list not only the officers’ names but show photos of their families, details about their marriage certificates, names of their children, their parents and other relatives.

One post revealed by Mylett published a photo of a house owned by a private citizen with the same name as one of the department’s officers.

“They put an innocent person who has nothing to do with policing the police department, they put that address out there and subjected that person to potential attacks,” said Mylett.

The chief says officers have moved from their homes, taken their children out of schools and even quit the department because of the threats.

“Somebody said to me early on, ‘well chief, officers sign up for that.’ They didn’t sign up for that.” said Mylett

It is because of the continuing threats officers still are not wearing their name tags

“I didn’t remove this in perpetuity and at some point it will come back. As soon as the threats stop, I’ll bring it back, but we cannot lose sight of what’s most important and it seems to me at times we are,” said Mylett.

As for the statistics, Mylett knows there are people who will not trust data compiled by the department or the city.

But he says all of the information has been available publicly and it is information he trusts completely.

“If there were people who were slightly suspicious of the validity, accuracy of the data we are willing to have conversations,” said Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller.

“Hold us accountable every time we make a decision, absolutely, but don’t make stuff up,” said Mylett.