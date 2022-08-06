CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was all sunshine and fun on Saturday as many gathered for the biggest sand castle building competition on Lake Erie.

The American Institute of Architects spent the day at Edgewater Beach building elaborate sandcastles and competing for the top spot.

The event is meant to bring awareness to the role architects play in the community and to raise funds for a mentor program that educates high school students as well as scholarships for college students pursuing a degree in the industry.

And the winners are:

Best of the Beach (people’s choice with over 1000 votes counted): GPD Group

Best Sculpture: VOCON

Best Sand Castle: AECOM

Best Theme “All Opened Up and Everywhere To Go”: RDL Architects

Volleyball Winner: The Undercooked Corndogs

Volleyball Runner-Up: VOCON

This was the first SandFest in two years because of COVID cancelations.