Excessive heat forces several Northeast Ohio schools to close, CMSD issues early dismissal

(WJW) – Summer vacation is sticking around a little longer for some students in Northeast Ohio.

Due to excessive heat, Parma City Schools will be closed Tuesday. All district functions, including classes in Parma Virtual Learning Academy, are also canceled.

In a Facebook post, the district said they will continue monitoring forecasts and communicate with families on any further developments.

The Avon Lake City School District announced that all the elementary schools in the district and Learwood Middle School are closed Tuesday and Wednesday for the heat.

Troy Intermediate School and Avon Lake High School will be open as scheduled.

The district is asking all Elementary schools and Learwood Middle School families to please check their email for more information.

Cleveland Metropolitan Schools will be doing a two-hour early dismissal at the following schools:

Ben Franklin

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

Facing History New Tech

Louis Agassiz

Mary Bethune

Newton D. Baker

Stonebrook-White

Tremont Montessori

Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy

The district said these non-air-conditioned buildings will be opened early to move cool air through to keep them as cool as possible before students arrive and while school is in session. Bottled water will be available.

