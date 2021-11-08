‘Excessive’ bus driver absences leave parents scrambling for transportation at Ashtabula Area City Schools

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Ashtabula Area City Schools had too many absences Monday in the transportation department to run bus service.

The district said there were “excessive” absences in the department.

The district did not say if the illnesses were COVID-19-related or if there was something else going around at school affecting drivers.

The district kept schools open and said children who ride the bus needed to find their own way.

The district posted the alert on its Facebook page around 6:30 a.m.

Several parents commented about the late notice, saying schools were too far for children to walk for parents who rely on school transportation to get their kids to class.

It’s unclear how many students use school transportation daily.