(WJW)- Chilly, but seasonal, today with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Partly sunny for the 1st day of winter!

Friday, a warm front moves northeast with a few light and spotty showers late Friday into early Saturday. Nothing heavy.

Here’s a look at how much rain to expect:

Warmer each day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the weekend. Sunday is dry.

Mild temperatures with highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the holidays.

Rain late at night on Christmas (Monday.) Then, widespread rain Tuesday/Wednesday with temperatures gradually colder by the end of next week.

More sustainable cold late next week/last weekend of the year.

Excellent chances for snow!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.