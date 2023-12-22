(WJW) – Friday will be cloudy with a few sprinkles, but nothing widespread. Cloudy skies. Most areas stay dry.

Coverage on showers goes up late Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday.

Rain will not be heavy.

Rain coverage drops by early afternoon on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts will be pretty insignificant.

A few sprinkles early Sunday then late day sunshine.

Slowly, but surely, we will see temperatures go from near-normal cool to much milder by Christmas Eve (Sunday) and Christmas Day (Monday.)

Steady rain begins Christmas evening after 6 p.m.

Widespread rain on Tuesday. Wednesday should feature some dry breaks with the sun before temperatures gradually get colder by the end of next week.

More sustainable cold late next week. Nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks.

Excellent chances for snow!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

