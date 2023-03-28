VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a body was found in debris by members of a Valley View excavating company Monday.

Officers responded to the 11000 block of Rockside Road at around 2:25 p.m. after a body was reported to be found at the Boyas Excavating Inc., according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

According to police reports, officers spoke with members of the excavating crew who made several dump trips from a location in the 1500 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland. Preliminary investigations show that a building there was demolished sometime last week before the excavating company started collecting debris.

When members of the crew Monday arrived at the dump with a load, the victim’s arm was seen in the debris, according to police.

The victim’s remains were taken by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation and identification, the release said.

Police are investigating whether two fires that were intentionally set in the area on March 20 are related to this case. The Cleveland Fire Arson Unit is investigating those fires.

No further information was available.