Ex-wife of convicted killer found guilty in connection with brutal 2012 murder of pizza delivery driver

*For a previous story on this case, watch the video below.

RITTMAN, Ohio (WJW) — A Rittman woman has been found guilty in connection with the brutal murder of a pizza delivery driver in 2012.

Erica Stefanko, 37, was found guilty of aggravated murder and murder in the death of Ashley Biggs, 25.

Police previously charged Biggs’ ex-boyfriend, Chad Cobb, in the case. He pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to a press release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, Stefanko lured Biggs to an empty parking lot of a closed business in New Franklin on June 20, 2012, by ordering a pizza to the location.

Biggs delivered the pizza as Cobb waited for her. Cobb tased Biggs, then beat and strangled her. Stefanko, who was married to Cobb at the time, followed him as he drove Biggs’ body to an empty field in Chippewa Township in Wayne County.

Stefanko then took Cobb back home, where he washed off evidence of the crime. At the time, Cobb and Biggs had been going through a very contentious custody battle over their then 7-year-old daughter.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Amy Corrigall Jones is scheduled to sentence Stefanko on Jan. 11, 2021.

