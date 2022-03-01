Ex-UFC star Cain Velasquez arrested for attempted murder

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, California ( WJW) Former UFC star Cain Velasquez is behind bars accused of attempted murder.

The San Jose Police Department said the shooting happened Monday night on Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez, 39, is due to appear in court Wednesday.

The motive surrounding the shooting is unknown. The two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion retired from MMA back in 2019. He is currently appearing for professional wrestling in Mexico. Back in 2020, he was released from his WWE contract due to budget cuts.

FOX News reports, Cain Velasquez’s last UFC fight was in February 2019 against current champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was declared the winner in 26 seconds.