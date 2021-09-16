Ex-student pleads guilty in Bowling Green fraternity hazing case

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A former student has pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a Bowling Green State University sophomore who died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing ritual in March.

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty Thursday in Wood County to felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor hazing in the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio.

Felony involuntary manslaughter and two other misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Sweeney is the first of eight defendants to plead guilty. The other seven have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

A message seeking comment was left for Sweeney’s attorney.