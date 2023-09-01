[Watch a previous report on Householder’s transfer to an Oklahoma federal prison in the video player above.]

LISBON, Ohio (WCMH) — Convicted felon and former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder is back in the Buckeye State.

After a brief stint in a federal prison in Oklahoma, on Friday the Federal Bureau of Prisons listed Householder as being at Elkton Federal Correctional Institution. According to the bureau, Elkton is a low-security prison in Columbiana County with nearly 2,000 male inmates.

Householder, 64, is serving the beginning of a 20-year sentence for his role in orchestrating a multi-million-dollar bribery scheme with FirstEnergy executives. He was convicted in June on federal racketeering charges for accepting a $60 million bribe from the energy company in exchange for passing a $1.3 billion nuclear power plant bailout — and squashing a referendum on it.

Co-conspirator and former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, convicted alongside Householder, remains incarcerated at a federal prison in Milan, Michigan.

About two weeks after being sentenced, Householder filed a notice of appeal of his conviction. That appeal remains pending.