LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Former Stanford and Detroit Lions football player Stanley Wilson Jr. is dead at 40, TMZ reported Wednesday. Wilson was at the Metropolitan State Hospital when he collapsed and died, according to TMZ.

TMZ said Wilson was arrested for vandalism in August and was in police custody since. He was declared incompetent to stand trial and was transferred to the hospital, which specializes in mental health care.

Wilson played cornerback for four seasons for Stanford from 2001-2004. He caught an interception in each season he spent with the team before the Detroit Lions selected him in the 3rd round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

He played for Detroit from 2005-2007 before suffering a career-ending Achilles injury. He totaled 89 tackles and eight pass breakups in the NFL.

Wilson was arrested several times after his career ended. In 2016, he was shot by an Oregon homeowner after attempting to break into a home while naked.

He is the son of former Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson. Foul play is not suspected in Wilson’s death, according to TMZ.