LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty Wednesday to driving his sports car drunk at 156 mph on a city street before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman and her dog.

“Guilty,” admitted the former first-round NFL draft pick, 24, in court Wednesday.

By pleading guilty, Ruggs will avoid trial and will be sentenced Aug. 9 to three to 10 years in prison under terms of his plea deal with prosecutors.

Had Ruggs beed convicted in a trial, he could’ve been sentenced from two to 50 years in prison.

23-year-old Tina Tintor was killed when Ruggs’s car struck her car causing it to burst into flames with Tinto trapped in her car.

Soon after the deadly crash in 2021, the Raiders released Ruggs from the team.

Tintor’s family said the plea agreement with Ruggs “accomplished our three most important goals.”

Ruggs was convicted of felony DUI causing death, will go to prison, and won’t be able to appeal his conviction and sentence, the elected district attorney, a Democrat, said in a lengthy written statement. “When someone dies as the result of a drunk driver’s actions, this is the most serious charge the law allows.”

Ruggs declined to comment as he left the courthouse.

Tintor’s mother, brother, uncle and several other family members were in the courtroom Wednesday.

Tintor, 23, a Serbian immigrant who graduated from a Las Vegas high school, worked at a Target store, wanted to become a computer programmer and was close to obtaining her U.S. citizenship, friends and family members said following her death.

The district attorney said investigators learned that Ruggs spent several hours drinking with friends at a sports entertainment site and golfing venue and may have been at a friend’s home for several more hours before he headed home.

Ruggs remains free until he’s sentenced in August.