Ex-Kent State football standout wanted in fatal Cleveland stabbing

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Kent State running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing.

The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III.

According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Wednesday. Wilkerson followed Weems into a bathroom and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene, police said.

Wilkerson played for Kent State from 1985 to 1989 and was the leading rusher in the team’s history.

He played one year in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral