Ex-homeless man with golden voice: I’m running for Ohio governor

File-In this Thursday, Jan. 6,2011 file photo, Ted Williams, a homeless man from Columbus, Ohio, whose deep, velvety voice and touching story prompted an outpouring of sympathy and job offers from across the country, is interviewed an appearance on the NBC “Today” television show, in New York. Williams and his daughter got into a heated argument Monday night at a Hollywood hotel where police officers took the pair to the Hollywood police station, calmed them down, talked to them and let them go. It was a minor disturbance and the pair weren’t arrested. (AP Photo/Richard Drew,File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A once-homeless Ohio man whose smooth radio voice made him an Internet sensation a decade ago says he’s running for governor as a Democrat.

Ted Williams was propelled into the spotlight in 2011 after appearing in a video by The Columbus Dispatch panhandling on a highway ramp with a sign advertising his golden voice.

The video’s millions of views led to national television appearances and earned Williams numerous voice-over jobs.

Williams announced his interest in succeeding Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine this week on WWGH-FM in Marion, the same station he used to announce a long-shot presidential bid in 2015.