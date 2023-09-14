[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of indictments on public corruption and civil rights violations against several East Cleveland police officers.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former East Cleveland police officer who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars and guns from citizens while on duty has learned his fate.

Willie Sims, 32, of Cleveland, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison and ordered to pay $10,931 in restitution to his victims, as well as the maximum possible fine of $40,000, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

He must also surrender his Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy license.

Authorities alleged Sims and another ex-East Cleveland officer, Alfonzo Cole, stole more than $14,000 in cash and two firearms from six victims between July 2020 and July 2021.

Cole was sentenced earlier this week to 2 1/2 years in prison, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

“The victims are robbed by police officers, that is a shocking event,” Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim McGinty said during Cole’s sentencing on Monday, Sept. 11.

Neither have worked for the department since July 2021, officials previously said.