Ex-doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital faces 145 child porn counts

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW)– A former doctor at Dayton Children’s Hospital was indicted on 145 charges for child pornography.

The counts against Dr. Gregory Ramey, 70, of Beavercreek, include illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering obscentity involving a minor and tampering with evidence.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was alerted to Ramey’s activity. It was then reported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, which placed him on leave, then fired him.

“This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor is gut-wrenchingly horrible,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in a news release on Thursday. “Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection.”

Authorities said the hospital fully cooperated with the investigation.