Ex-Cuyahoga County jail director sentenced to jail time

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The former director of the Cuyahoga County Jail was sentenced to nine months behind bars on Friday.

Kenneth Mills was convicted of misdemeanor falsification and dereliction of duty, but was acquitted of felony tampering with records. Retired Summit County Common Pleas Judge Patricia Cosgrove gave him the maximum sentence.

“As a prisoner himself, the defendant will learn what it really means to depend on the public servants charged to manage jails,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in a statement.

During the trial, witnesses stated Mills ignored warnings about lack of guards, nurses and space at the jail. Yost said the issues were made worse by his false statements.

His attorneys argued the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department was responsible for conditions.

Mills is one of 10 Cuyahoga County Jail employees criminally charges for actions that hurt inmates.