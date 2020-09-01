Ex-Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora granted partial appeal

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s a partial victory for Jimmy Dimora.

In a two-to-one decision, a federal appeals court granted the former Cuyahoga County commissioner a partial appeal Monday afternoon.

“Two of the judges said that on about half of his convictions, there was an error in the instructions like we argued. What a court of appeals normally does is decide whether or not those errors affected the jury,” said David Mills, Dimora’s attorney.

But according to Mills, the appeals court sent the case back to the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi. Judge Lioi will have to decide if errors in jury instructions and excluded evidence were harmless or whether they influenced the jury’s decision.

“It’s a little unusual because it’s a decision that the court of appeals makes for itself. We argued to them, these clearly affected the jury,” Mills said.

Mills based the appeal on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 ruling that narrowed the definition of official acts in bribery cases.

Dimora is serving a 28-year sentence in federal prison after a jury convicted him of more than 30 charges back in 2012.

Mills said the third judge on the panel disagreed with the partial appeal and said Dimora should have been granted a new trial altogether. However, that judge’s view did not prevail.

“At least it’s not over. There is room to say a number of these convictions just aren’t valid. And therefore, we can say that this man should not serve 28 years in prison. It’s too long, even if there are convictions that stand,” Mills said.

Mills said the case will be presented once again before Judge Lioi in the next several months.

In the meantime, Dimora remains in federal prison.

