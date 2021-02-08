Ex-Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora asks Supreme Court to overturn conviction

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his conviction.

Dimora is currently at the Elkton Correctional Institution in Columbiana County, where he is serving 28 years for his role in the county corruption scandal. His team of attorneys filed the motion on Monday.

Dimora, who was one of three county commissioners, was convicted in 2012 on more than 30 bribery-related counts in the massive FBI probe that netted government officials, judges and contractors.

“As with any powerful politician, people sought access to Dimora. He was probably treated to more steak dinners than almost anyone in the county,” his attorneys wrote in the latest motion.

“A businessman named Ferris Kleem who frequently brought groups to Las Vegas included Dimora on an outing there. Construction contractors gave Dimora discounted or free improvements to his backyard where he hosted family and friends. If one of these people asking Dimora to set up a meeting or provide information about a county project, Dimora would do what he could to assist. None of that is criminal.”

Dimora’s attorney cited the case of former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell and questioned what constitutes an official act of office.

McDonnell was convicted on federal corruption charges, but the case was overturned by the Supreme Court, which determined an official act must be a formal governmental action. The case returned to a lower court and was eventually dismissed.

In August, a federal court granted Dimora a partial appeal, sending the case back to the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi, to decide if errors in jury instructions and excluded evidence influenced the jurors’ decisions.