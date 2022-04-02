CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cuyahoga County auditor Frank Russo has died after a stay in the hospital, a source close to the family confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team. He was 72 years old.

Russo admitted to accepting more than $1 million in bribes during his time in office, in exchange for contracts and political favors in the wide-reaching county corruption scandal, which included judges and other local officials.

Russo was originally sentenced to 22 years in 2013, but ended up with 14 years for his testimony against former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora.

Back in 2020, Russo was released from prison and placed on house arrest amid coronavirus concerns.

The then 70-year-old had more than four years remaining on his sentence at Butner Correctional Institution in North Carolina at the time.

As more is learned, FOX 8 will update this story.