Ex-Columbus officer charged with murder to appear in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The former Columbus police officer charged in the shooting death of Andre’ Hill will appear in court on Friday.

Adam Coy was indicted on one count of murder in commission of a felony, one count of felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Adam Coy

Coy responded to a call of a person sitting in a car turning the engine on and off on Dec. 22. He reported he thought he saw a gun in Hill’s hand and fired his weapon. No gun was found.

The Columbus Division of Police fired Coy.