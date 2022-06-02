AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The former wrestling coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School pleaded guilty to a charge related to a sexual relationship with a student.

Justin Lester, 38, entered a guilty plea to one count of gross sexual imposition, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. Lester was also declared a Tier I sex offender.

The relationship between the ex-coach and female student happened between April 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019. The victim was 18 or 19 years old at the time, police said.

Lester originally faced a six-count indictment on charges of sexual battery and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Under Ohio law, it is illegal for a teacher, administrator or coach to engage is a sexual relationship with a student, even if the victim is 18 at the time.