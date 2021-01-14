Ex-Cleveland schools employee charged for alleged involvement with U.S. Capitol riots speaks out

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A former Cleveland schools employee, now charged with storming into the United States Capitol last week, is now speaking out.

Christine Priola, 49, is back at her home in Willoughby where she will remain on home detention.

An anonymous tip to the FBI identified her as the woman captured in a photo inside the U.S. Senate chamber.

She is accused of knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and unlawful activities on capitol grounds, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Priola was released from custody after appearing before a judge by Zoom inside United States District Court in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

(Photo: DC Metropolitan police)

She managed to escape our cameras when she left the courthouse, but FOX 8 was there to greet her when she arrived home.

“Why don’t you guys do a story about the children? Why don’t you guys do something good, report on the good,” Priola said when she arrived home.

Wearing a white T-shirt with “Save Our Children” written on it, she repeated a similar refrain.

“Go find the children, look into the human trafficking, look into the pedophilia… this world is run on the blood of innocent children, please look into it,” she said.