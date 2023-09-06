[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former Cleveland Municipal Court judge Pinkey Carr was sentenced to probation Wednesday on her three misdemeanor charges.

Carr on Wednesday pleaded no contest to three counts of falsification, and was found guilty by a visiting judge, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, whose office handled her prosecution.

The judge sentenced Carr to four months of probation.

“When the judge acts like a jester, justice goes awry,” Yost is quoted in a release. “Today’s criminal sentencing enforces that no one is above the law.”

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation detectives found Carr arraigned defendants without prosecutors present and that she also made false statements in the court’s records.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended her indefinitely in October, the FOX 8 I-Team reported that month. She was accused of issuing arrest warrants for defendants who failed to appear in court — even though the court was closed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Carr resigned by email in December, the I-Team reported.

While the suspension remains in place, she will not be allowed to practice law.