CLEVELAND (WJW) – A former Cleveland School of the Arts teacher was sentenced to 365 years in prison for crimes he committed over a 19-year span.

Terence Greene, 57, sat in a Cuyahoga County courtroom to face punishment on Thursday after he was found guilty on 16 counts of rape, 25 counts of sexual battery and 13 counts of kidnapping.

Greene was a former instructor at the Cleveland School of the Arts, who taught dance to some of the most talented kids in the area.

But now, he wears an orange jumpsuit for actions the prosecution called “pure evil.”

All eight of Greene’s victims were under the age of 18 when these crimes happened, some deciding to speak to Greene directly on Thursday.

“I stopped dancing because of him. I didn’t even dance anymore like I wanted to,” a victim said.

Judge Kevin Kelley gave Greene a chance to speak for the final time.

He never apologized for his actions, leading to an emotional exchange from one of the victim’s family members in attendance.

Judge Kelley then delivered his sentence, 365 years in prison.

“You had a lot of responsibilities, a lot of roles and you failed them all,” shared one of Greene’s victims.